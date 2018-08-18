A new wildfire emerging near Cheslatta Lake has grown to nearly 1,500 hectares in size.

As a result, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued two evacuations, including an ORDER for the north side of the Cheslaslie arm and an ALERT for the south side.

The ORDER is in effect for the following areas, and residents are being asked to leave immediately:

East of Cheslatta Lake

West of the Nechako River

The ALERT is in effect for the following areas, and residents living here should be prepared to leave if upgraded to an order:

Cheslatta Lake to Intata Reach (Ootsa Lake)

Portion of Kenney Dam Road south to Knewstubb Lake

Those on the ORDER are asked to travel to Burns Lake and sign up with Emergency Support Services at the College of New Caledonia off of Highway 16.

The Burns Lake Band has also opened up its Gathering Place and Lake Babine Memorial Centre for evacuees as well.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.