The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an expansion on the evacuation ORDER for the Tweedsmuir Complex fires south of Endako.

the following areas are under the ORDER expansion:

South of Ootsa Lake to the southern boundary of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Residents living in these areas are asked to leave immediately.

Those under the evacuation order are being asked to travel to Burns Lake College of New Caledonia located at 545 Hwy 16 W, 9 am – 4 pm.

After hours in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, and sign up with Emergency Services at the CN Centre as the College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake has limited lodging.

