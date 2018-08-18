Residents of Fort St. James are invited to join the Mayor and Council as they provide an update on the Shovel Lake wildfire.

A Q&A will be held to answer any question residents may have about the current wildfire situation.

Local officials, emergency and fire management personnel will be on hand as well.

The meeting takes place tomorrow (Sunday) at 9AM in the Community Centre, located at 190 Stuart Drive E.

Residents are being reminded an evacuation ALERT is still in effect.

for current information and updates from the District, you can click here.