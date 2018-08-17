Prince George saw black skies at 10AM on August 17th, 2018 due to wildfires burning in the Northwest | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Pick your movie … Blade Runner 2049, The Martian, Avengers: Infinity War???

This morning in Prince George looked like a scene out of Hollywood (or the apocalypse), with the weather quickly changing from day to night.

Between 5AM and 10AM, the skies went from orange to black, then back to orange, causing confusion for local residents.

However, this is not because of any fire burning near the Northern Capital, according to Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds, but from winds moving Northeast.

“Let’s not give all the credit to the Shovel Lake wildfire because it wasn’t as active yesterday. It’s essentially from all the fires out west; Fort St. James, the Island Lake fire and Purvis. We are just in a bit of a Southwest flow right now.”

She says there was a fire near Chief Lake Road earlier this week, but it is less than one hectare in size and is currently being held by fire crews.

Reynolds says more smoke is in sight for PG.

“There’s no active fires in Prince George in the surrounding area, and unfortunately the smoke that the public is seeing is from the fires out west. I can’t predict how long we’re going to be in smoky skies, but we’ll have to tolerate it until there’s a shift in the wind.”

The Shovel Lake wildfire continues to be the largest ‘out-of-control’ blaze in BC at under 80,000 hectares in size.

