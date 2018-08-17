PG officials & organizers smile in anticipation of the 2019 World ParaNordic Skiing Championships in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The world is coming to Northern BC in less than six months.

The 2019 ParaNordic Skiing Championships are taking place at the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club in Prince George this February, with an expected 140 athletes from more than 20 countries to take part.

PG won the bid to host the games in December 2016.

The competition is also expected to enhance regional sports tourism, and while plans are on schedule, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chair Kevin Pettersen says volunteers are needed.

“We’re going to make an official call for volunteers in September, although we are actually welcoming those who want to sign up right now. So then, there’s just bringing together all the different pieces; we worked on the large chunks and now it’s a matter of polishing those edges.”

In anticipation of the games, the LOC, Tourism Prince George, and Mayor Lyn Hall unveiled the official medals for the winning athletes.

Pettersen explains the influence behind the design.

“One day, when I was walking around the Civic Centre, one of the things I noticed it was a little maple leaf on the corners of the benches near the back wall. So I thought wouldn’t that be awesome to be able to incorporate something like that into the medals. So we thought we’d present that to the International Paralympic Committee, and they were delighted.”

Tourism PG’s “Fraser the Moose” will act as the mascot for the Championships.

The event takes place February 15th to 24th, 2019.

