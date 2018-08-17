WATCH:

Day turned into night for PG on Friday, with the skies displaying what could be a scene out of a Hollywood movie.

Between 5AM & 10AM, darkness covered the Northern capital, thanks to strong winds blowing smoke from wildfires in the Bulkley-Nechako.

“Let’s not give all the credit to the Shovel Lake wildfire. It’s essentially from all the fires out west; Fort St. James, the Island Lake fire and Purvis. We are just in a bit of a Southwest wind flow right now.”

– Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds

Shovel Lake has grown to nearly 80,000 hectares in size, and smoke is expected to last the weekend.

