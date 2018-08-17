Any evacuees heading into the northern capital will have another place to stay.

The YMCA of Northern BC announced on Friday their Prince George location on Massey Drive will open to all affected by the wildfires.

“We invite evacuees to visit the YMCAs listed below to shower and clean up, rest in a safe space or take part in a drop-in program like basketball, fitness classes or swimming,” says Amanda Alexander, CEO of the YMCA of Northern BC.

“We know that the province and many of BC’s children and families are in a

state of emergency right now and we welcome all people impacted by the wildfires to find refuge at the

Y.”

Evacuees simply need to visit the YMCA with identification that includes their photo and home address

or show their evacuation wristband that they received when registering with an evacuation centre to

participate.

All 12 locations in Prince George, Kamloops, Kelowna, Vancouver and, Vancouver Island are taking part in this initiative.