All of Northern BC including Prince George and Vanderhoof won’t see much change from the smoky skies this weekend.

Daily Temperatures will range between 23 and 24 degrees from now until Sunday.

“With the numerous fires still in activity, unfortunately, we’re still going to see some high concentrations of smoke throughout the weekend,” says Phillippe-Alain Bergeron, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Places like the northern capital will be hit the hardest due to a southwest wind.

“It might be enough to improve the air quality slightly later in the day and typically it’s worse in the early morning when you have that stronger inversion trapping the pollutants near the ground but I don’t expect any of the smoke to leave right away.”

The orange skies re-appeared in Prince George this morning as the eerie looking setting continues to polarize local residents.

Bergeron believes the thickness of the smoke could cause the daily temperatures to fluctuate.

“The temperature may vary slightly because of the fact that the smoke is thick enough that it might reduce the solar radiation so it may be a degree or two cooler so that’s the aspect that is the most difficult to forecast.”

He expects the current weather pattern of warm and dry conditions to stick around until at least Wednesday.

More photos of the orange skies & smoke from #BCWildfires out west from just after 8AM in #PrinceGeorge; @DriveBC showing pockets of visibility along #BCHwy16, so drive carefully if you’re heading that direction | #CityOfPG #NorthernBC #BCWeather @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/SM6OR18B9x — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) August 17, 2018