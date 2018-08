The Chutanli Lake wildfire, south of Vanderhoof saw a bit of growth.

It is now over 12,000 hectares in size compared to the 9,750 mark it was on Monday.

The fire is active and remains out of control.

The Purvis Lake blake, 20 kilometres east of Takla Lake is nearly 2,300 hectares after it was hovering at the 1,450 hectares for most of the week.