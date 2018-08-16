One of the sheds of Tophay Agri-Industries Inc. in Vanderhoof was severely burned Wednesday night.

Around 5:30pm, Farm Manager Rene Murggraaf received a call informing him of a fire at one of the three sheds.

“We had both sides of the shed on fire with very different crops, one crop was oats and the other was timothy,” explains Murggraaf.

“We are still digging to see if we can find any evidence of how it happened but I would say there is a 50/50 chance that either it was the bales themselves or human-ignited.”

There were a minimum of 2,000 bales in the shed.