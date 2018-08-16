Expansion to Order and Alert for the Shovel Lake wildfire | Photo courtesy the regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Shovel Lake Wildfire is now 68,000 hectares in size prompting the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to expand its ORDERS and ALERTS.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:

The Dog Creek Community west and east of Highway 27 along Cook

Rd. and Kenner Rd.; and, The Echo Lake Bible Camp

**Highway 27 will remain open until safe travel is compromised.**

The following existing Evacuation Order remains:

East of the center of Taltapin Lake and the Bomberger FSR to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR- Marie North FSR Junction. The west and north shore of Fraser Lake to Dog Creek Rd. and Nadleh River.

Evacuees Please:

Due to limited availability for local accommodations, if you require lodging travel to Prince George. Please register at the ESS reception centre at the Back Entrance of the CN Centre in Prince George located at 100-2187 Ospika Blvd. between 8 am – 6 pm. After hours, please refer to the sign on the door of the reception centre for available accommodations and further instruction.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area:

East of the Augier Main FSR to east of Highway 27. North of Highway 16 and approximately 14 kms north of the Highway 16 and Highway 27 junction to Stuart Lake.

