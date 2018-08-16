WATCH:

Wildfires continue to grow and spread in the Northwest, including Shovel Lake (25km NW of Fraser Lake).

Standing once again as the largest out-of-control blaze in BC, the fire has grown to more than 68,000 hectares.

The Evacuation ORDER has expanded to the north shore of Fraser Lake, while the ALERT now includes the west side of Vanderhoof & all of Fort St. James.

Nearly 160 firefighters, 48 pieces of heavy equipment, and eight helicopters are battling this blaze.

