The number of homes and properties under an evacuation ORDER within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has reached the thousands due to growing wildfires.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has decided to host a public information session on the current wildfire situation in Burns Lake tonight.

The meeting is in conjunction with officers from the Northwest Fire Centre, where the public is being encouraged to attend and ask any questions they may have on a variety of topics.

These include the eight major fires of note in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, proper preparedness in an evacuation alert, and how to proceed during an evacuation order.

The RDBN’s presentation begins 6PM at Lakes District Secondary School (685 Highway 16); doors will open at 5:30PM.

The province is under a State of Emergency as of 8:30AM on Wednesday.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.