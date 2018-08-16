The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued the following summary on the number of dwellings within the crosshairs of the wildfires.

Nadina Verdun Fire

  • Evacuation Order 224 dwellings
  • Evacuation Alert 555 dwellings

Island Lake Fire

  • Evacuation Order 41 dwellings
  • Evacuation Alert 430 dwellings

Shovel Lake Fire

  • Evacuation Order 208 dwellings
  • Evacuation Alert 986 dwellings

West Babine River Fire

  • Evacuation Order 2 lodges

Tweedsmuir Complex

  • Evacuation Order 4 lodges

Purvis Lake Fire

  • Evacuation Order 2 lodges and 2 dwellings

Torklesen Lake Fire

  • Evacuation Order 17 dwellings

Gilmore Lake

  • Evacuation Order 7 dwellings
  • Evacuation Alert 0 dwellings

Emergency Support Services Reception Centres have been activated in the following communities:

Smithers

Smithers Christian Reformed Church, 4035 Walnut Drive

Hours of operation are as needed and residents should contact 250-877-7105

Burns Lake

College of New Caledonia 545 Highway 16 West

Hours of operation are 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and the contact number is 250-692-9699

Prince George

Back entrance of CN Centre, 100-2187 Ospika Boulevard

Hours of operation are from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM