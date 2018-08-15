UPDATE – 9PM:

The evacuation ALERT for the 50,000-plus hectare Shovel Lake wildfire has been expanded for a second time today.

This latest update now includes the following:

East of the Augier Main FSR to Highway 27

North of Highway 16 and the north shore of Fraser Lake to Stuart Lake

Residents are being reminded once again to prepared to evacuate should this alert be upgraded to an order.

If you’re under the ORDER, the RDBN is asking you to leave immediately, travel to the CN Centre in Prince George, and register with Emergency Support Services.

ORIGINAL STORY – 4:30PM:

It appears the outskirts of Vanderhoof and Fort St. James are inching closer into the evacuation zones for the Shovel Lake wildfire.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an expansion on both the ORDER and ALERT for the areas, despite no growth in one of the province’s largest out-of-control blazes, which remains at under 51,000 hectares.

As of 3:30PM today, residents living in the following areas are now under an ORDER from the RDBN:

East of the center of Taltapin Lake and the Bomberger FSR to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR-Marie North FSR Junction.

The west and north shore of Fraser Lake to Dog Creek Rd. and Nadleh River

Residents living in the following areas are under an ALERT and should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice:

East of the Augier Main FSR to Necoslie and Dog Creek FSR

North of Highway 16 and the north shore of Fraser Lake

South of Stuart Lake and Mount Pope Park

