Fort St. James is receiving support from the BC Wildfire Service to tackle the Shovel Lake fire now over 50-thousand hectares in size.

The District declared a State of Local Emergency Sunday, which provided the town with the power and resources to prepare, plan, and protect residents.

An Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been activated in the event of an evacuation, and local officials are being briefed on plans and strategies for preparation efforts.

Additional crews are arriving and will continue to do so over the next few days to set up structure protection systems in case the wildfire reaches the community.

The BC Wildfire Service, Nak’azdli Whut’en and the District of Fort St. James are holding a public information session tonight at Kwah Hall starting at 7PM.

You’re being asked to check the Districts website as information and updates become available and the BC Wildfire Services website.