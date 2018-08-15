As of 8:30 this morning, the BC government has declared a provincial state of emergency due to the on-going wildfire situation.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement based on recommendations from members of the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC officials.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 560 wildfires burning across the province, including five major fires within the Prince George Fire Centre and eight major fires in the Northwest Fire Centre.

Almost 30 evacuation orders are in full force displacing more than 3,000 people from their homes.

The State of Emergency will last for the next two weeks and may be extended if necessary.