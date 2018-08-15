The orange sky blanketing Vanderhoof on Tuesday was something to behold and resembled a scene out of a horror movie.

Over the past three weeks, all of BC has been under some sort of a Smoky Skies Bulletin.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Cindy Yu explains how the color of the sky changes in these conditions.

“The lights from the sun are essentially white and they tend to scatter more of a blue light but when we have dense smoke blanketing our sky these smoke particles tend to send a different wavelength, which gives the orange appearance in the sky.”

The poor air quality to continue for the next couple of days before seeing a small break by the weekend.

“We are still expecting westerly winds to continue for today and tomorrow so as a result, it will continue to drift the wildfire smoke from the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District into Prince George.”

Some relief is expected again by the weekend but will be short-lived according to Yu.

“The ridge is building over the weekend and we’re expecting another stagnant air mass to move through especially into the BC Central region on Sunday and Monday so potentially the air quality could deteriorate yet again.”

A high of 20 degrees is expected for today with widespread smoke.

A provincial state of emergency has been issued by the BC Government due to the wildfires.