Evacuees are getting settled in Prince George after being forced to evacuate areas in the Bulkley-Nechako region.

Mary-Ann Hines from Uncha Lake near the Island Lake wildfire, says they had to work fast to get everyone out of the area.

“It wasn’t easy. This was my first time and I had to get some members out of the area from Uncha and Amen Road. It wasn’t easy and not what I expected.”

The only thing she was able to grab quickly was family pictures and a few articles of clothing because she had to make sure band members were safe.

Hines is one of the 150 evacuees being housed at the CN Centre saying, while holding back tears, she’s thankful for what the City has done for her so far.

“I gassed up this morning and they said they would have given me some gas. I was surprised, they have been so helpful. I can’t say enough thanks.”

Mayor Lyn Hall says the City is ready to house and help as many evacuees as they can.