The Shovel Lake wildfire grew slightly on Monday to more than 31,500 hectares in size, remaining one of the largest out-of-control blazes in Northern BC.

As a result, the evacuation ORDER for the area 25 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake has been expanded once again.

The new order includes the following:

East of the centre of Taltapin Lake to West of the Sutherland Angly Forest Service Road (FSR) and Sutherland FSR

South of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSR-Marie North FSR Junction to Stella Road

North shore of Fraser Lake to the boundary of Nadleh Whut’en First Nation

Residents living on any of these roads or within the boundary’s territory is asked to leave immediately.

Evacuees are encouraged to travel to the CN Centre in Prince George and register with Emergency Social Services.

