The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has expanded the evacuation alert brought on by the Island Lake wildfire.

The alert is now in effect for the area south of Highway 16 and Fraser Lake to north of Knapp Lake; east of Tercer Lake Forest Service Road and Uncha and Binta Lakes to west of Lily Lake Road and the Holy Cross FSR.

Residents in the affected areas should prepare for an evacuation order by planning a spot to meet family members and co-workers outside the evacuation area, gathering all essential items so they are readily available in teh case of an evacuation order, and preparing additional accommodations for children, disabled persons, elderly, etc.

If you are a farm business and require additional assistance in regard to livestock you are asked to contact the RDBN directly.