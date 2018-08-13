A Fraser Lake man is reminding everyone living near the Shovel Lake wildfire to remain calm and be prepared during an evacuation.

‘Trevor’ says he’s living about 10 kilometres south of the more than 30,000-hectare blaze burning Northwest of the Village, where evacuation orders and alerts are in effect.

He suggests to wear a mask if you’re outside and to keep your home air as clean as possible if you insist on staying.

“Pine needles, ash, and everything else is kinda falling down on the tops of vehicles everywhere, and I just want to advise people that are in smokier areas than where we are, just to mind their cabin air filters, stuff like that, and make sure you have spare ones just in case.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, control lines are set in place for Shovel Lake, but there’s no word if the blaze is contained in any way.

‘Trevor’ encourages those listed on an evacuation alert to be prepared for a sudden change if an order takes effect.

“We are all packed up and ready to go if an order comes through. We just have to keep-sake stuff because everything else, they can be replaced in case anything does happen. The smoke has got a lot more thicker right now, so just be careful.”

He hopes those who need help will evacuate to an Emergency Operations Centre.

One is located in Fraser Lake at the Village Office on Carrier Crescent.

For more information on the Shovel Lake wildfire, you can click here.