The BC Wildfire Service has been throwing everything at the Narcosli Creek wildfire over the past couple of days.

Fire Information Officer Robin Clark says it is currently one of the more aggressive fires.

“There are currently 104 firefighters, five helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment on site. We did run night operations with heavy equipment to work through the night last night. Due to the clear skies that we’re experiencing today the fire behavior has increased. However, crews will focus on the south and east flanks to gain containment as it’s currently growing in a southeastern direction because of the northwest winds.”

It remains at 3,100 hectares and size.

Clark says the Blackwater River fire, east of the Blackwater River, has also been active.

“It’s currently mapped at 3,755 hectares. We do have ground crews, a helicopter and 6 pieces of heavy equipment on site. Ground crews were successful in constructing 90 percent of the dozer guard on the northern flank and they were completing burn operations this morning to remove unburnt fuels in front of the fire’s path.”

Clark says the other fire that has seen increased activity is the Shag Creek wildfire.

It is still listed at 7,000 hectares in size and Clark says crews have been pulled off of that fire today for safety reasons.

She says the BC Wildfire Service does continue to monitor it.

All of the other fires of note in the Cariboo Fire Centre region, all located east of the Fraser River, have seen less activity today.

Clark says that’s because there was a significant amount of rain on those fires last (August 12th) night.

The biggest success story over the past couple of days has been on the Houseman Road wildfire.

“The Houseman Road fire, that is located southwest of Buffalo Lake, is currently mapped at 9.5 hectares and is 100 percent contained. There are 31 personnel on site and the local fire department is now assisting with this fire as well. It is recently considered to be in being held status and ground crews are working on mopping up hot spots within the perimeter.”

Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall has stated the city is willing to take in any evacuees from the Cariboo region if need be following an announcement on Friday at City Hall.

There is now nine fires of note within the Cariboo Fire Centre region.

Clark says the Twin Creek fire has been added.

She says it is located southeast of 70 Mile House.

It is 524 hectares in size and 30 percent contained.

The other wildfires of note are Horsefly Lake, Lang Lake, Mayfield Lake and Wild Goose Lake.

