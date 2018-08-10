The following is an update from the BC Wildfire Service on the current blazes across the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

SHOVEL LAKE WILDFIRE:

16,500 hectares in size, 25 kilometres northeast of Burns Lake

72 firefighters on the ground with 51 pieces of heavy equipment

CHUTANLI LAKE WILDFIRE:

7,100 hectares in size, burning south of Vanderhoof near Francois Lake

Evacuation Alert also in effect

NADINA LAKE WILDFIRE:

15,000 hectares, burning 60 kilometres south of Houston

20 firefighters monitoring this blaze with 17 pieces of heavy equipment

TORKELSEN LAKE WILDFIRE:

25 kilometres south of the community of Fort Babine, 850 hectares

The Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road is currently open to traffic

POPE FOREST WILDFIRE:

140 hectares near Murder Creek in the Kispiox Valley, 37 kilometres northwest of Hazelton

Ground crews are on site, supported by heavy equipment and air support

WEST BABINE RIVER WILDFIRE:

1,050 hectares in size

NICHYESKWA CREEK WILDFIRE:

80 kilometres northeast of Smithers and about 25 kilometres northwest of Fort Babine, 140 hectares

Restriction order is in place for this wildfire

Evacuation alert has been recommended for the Babine Steelhead Lodge

All order, alert, and area restriction maps can be found here.

We will continue to bring more information as it becomes available.