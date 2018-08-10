Employment in Prince George grew by 23-hundred people during the month of July according to the latest Labour Division Survey from Stats Canada.

This helped bring down the northern capital’s unemployment rate to a much lower number says Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao.

“It was mostly in full-time work as this employment increase brought the unemployment rate down to 4.1%. A year ago in July, it was 5.8%.”

Within the Prince George-Cariboo region, the biggest job gains occurred in education services, health care and social assistance as well as construction.

Even with the provincial economy still sputtering its wheels, we did see some growth from the province.

“Just for the month of July employment went up 11,200 and the unemployment rate is at 5.0% for July and that’s slightly below what it was a year ago at 5.2%.”

The rate remains the lowest in Canada, while the national mark is 5.8%.

Newfoundland and Labrador continues to have the highest jobless rate in the country at 15.4% followed by Prince Edward Island at 9.5%.