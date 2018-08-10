A little relief is on the way when it comes to the weekend weather forecast in Vanderhoof.

Temperatures will be a little more seasonal between now and Sunday with highs ranging from 23 to 27 degrees.

We might even see less smoke as a shift in the wind is expected according to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon.

“We’re going to see a low-pressure system come in and scoot south of the Prince George region, we won’t see much rain after the cold front and will then switch to a more northerly direction and you may see a little bit less smoke in the area.”

“With the cold front coming through, the cooler temperatures will help shift the wind direction from the north so those fires to the west of Prince George will be blowing their smoke more southward instead of the Prince George region.”

The fire ban for Prince George and the local fire centre is still in effect due to the recent conditions.

Due to the number of fires in the region, and current weather conditions, all open burning including recreational fires are prohibited.