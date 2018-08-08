The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the Evacuation Order due to the growing intensity of the Island Lake Wildfire. The fire was last listed online at 7,000 hectares in size.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for Binto Wo Forest Service Road (FSR) to 400 metres east of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR. South of Francois Lake to above the Binta Main FSR including Francois Lake Provincial Park. Including two islands located on the east end of Francois Lake, Lots 2714 and 2713.This area expansion is to include the two islands at the East end of Francois Lake. (as shown on the above map)

Residents under this Evacuation Order are asked to grab all readily available items and leave their home immediately.

Before leaving your home, it is recommended that you close all your doors and windows, as well as shut off all gas and electrical appliances (excluding refrigerators and freezers).

Evacuees are asked to register at the Fraser Lake Reception Centre, which is located at 210 Carrier Crescent in Fraser Lake. This building was described as a Municipal Office by Emergency Services Representatives (ESS) in Fraser Lake.

If you need any further assistance, you can contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195.