A Spirit River, Alberta, woman has charged in relation to a homicide in a Vanderhoof hotel.

On August 2nd, Allie Leslie, 24, was arrested and now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Vanderhoof RCMP were called to a local hotel on May 16th, 2018, where they found a 59-year-old local man deceased. The North District Major Crime Unit was called to investigate as the death appeared to be suspicious.

Leslie will appear in Prince George court on August 13th.

It is confirmed the victim and the accused did know each other.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.