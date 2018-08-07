The Chutanli Lake wildfire continues to grow within the Prince George Fire Centre.

The blaze now stands at 1,500 hectares in size, prompting an Evacuation ALERT Tuesday night from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

The alert also applies to those affected by the Finger – Tatuk wildfire; both of these border the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

Residents living South of Bobtail Connector Forest Service Road (FSR), from Red Road to Tatuk FSR, and South to the RDBN Boundary to be aware of the possibility of an evacuation order.

BC Wildfire Service crews are estimating these fires will grow overnight, but no new information will be provided until the morning (Wednesday).

