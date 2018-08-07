The 2018 Vanderhoof International Air Show soared to new heights.

The public packed the local airport over the BC Day long weekend, which featured a heavy dose of the Canadian Military.

The event also recorded some pretty healthy attendance numbers.

“We believe there were about 5,600 paying customers but of course that was just people who were seven years of age and older but if you take everyone else in there, we saw about eight thousand people,” says Tom Bulmer, Co-chair.

“That is almost the exact number we were expecting, we knew that we would increase our numbers because of the fabulous participation from the Canadian Military and we did have a good participation from them.”

The Snowbirds, F-18’s and the Canadian Forces Sky-Hawks all made the trek to the Nechako Valley, which only peaked the interest of northern residents.

“Along with the Canadian Military joining in other groups like Precision Exotics who brought a Ferrari that people could use and when people found out that when cars were coming that brought people in and of course, our FMX bikers are always a draw and they brought people in as well – so when you combine the cars, the Canadian Military and all of those wonderful warbirds and bikes we had there was something for everyone.”

While the final economic impact hasn’t been tallied yet, Bulmer adds all the local accommodations were packed full.

“The Omineca Golf Course was completely packed on Thursday night with the meet and greet with the Snowbirds and all the campgrounds seemed to be full in town, the hotels and motels were full and it does have a positive impact on our town.”

The Sky-Hawks have two more shows in Penticton and Abbotsford before heading home for a short break.