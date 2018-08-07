The Prince George Fire Centre says a couple of blazes continue to smolder following the BC Day long weekend.

The Chutanli Lake wildfire near Vanderhoof is still burning at 900 hectares and is under investigation.

The Purvis Lake wildfire continues to be the most problematic right now after some growth was reported.

“It’s estimated at 1,600 hectares as of last night and the Driftwood Forest Service Road is still closed in that area, we are trying to let intermittent traffic go through but it is pretty active and is right up to the road right now,” says Forrest Tower, Fire Information Officer.

Wind is the main issue right now as some growth is expected with 30-degree temperatures on tap for Wednesday and Thursday.

An Evacuation Order is in place for residents in that area according to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

On the other hand, the Chutanli Lake blaze says crews are still working on the blaze.

“There was a small excursion over the weekend but didn’t see any growth and we still have 21 firefighters along with pieces of heavy equipment and helicopters on that fire, the Kluskas Forest Service Road is still going to be closed during the day but crews are trying to open it up at night.”

Firefighters are still trying to pin down the what caused the blaze is still trying to point out the origin.

“If we can’t tell or find the origin point of the lightning strike it does take a while for the investigation to come to a conclusion to figure out what started the fire and could take a couple of weeks to come up with a cause.”