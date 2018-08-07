The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an Evacuation Order on Monday night.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the area East of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road (FSR) along the shore of Babine Lake, north of Smithers Landing and South of Fort Babine reserve land TSAK 9.

This does not include Smithers Landing or Fort Babine reserve lands TSAK 9.

At this time, residents are being asked to leave their home immediately.

Before exiting your premise, it is recommended that you:

Gather all readily available items

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas an electrical appliances (not including your refrigerator and freezer)

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195.

– with files from Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now