RDBN EXPANDS EVACUATION ALERT AND ORDER ZONES FOR THE ISLAND LAKE WILDFIRE

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the Evacuation Alert and Order zones due to the Island Lake Wildfire increasing in activity.

The Evacuation Order area now covers the area including 43485 and 44250 Holy Cross Binta Forest Service Road (FSR) to the East of Borel Lake, including Anzus Lake Recreation Site, Borel Lake Recreation Site, and Burner Recreation Site.

The Evacuation Alert area now covers the area including Binto Wo Forest Service Road (FSR) to 400 meters East of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR. South of Francois Lake to above the Binta Main FSR.

Those within the Evacuation Order area are asked to gather their belongings and leave immediately.

Residents living within the Evacuation Order zone are asked to be prepared, as an order could be placed at any minute.

If you need assistance or any questions answered, you are asked to contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195.