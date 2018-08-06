A Prince George Cougar is looking to make an impact for Team Canada at the Gretzky Hlinka Cup.

Allowing four goals on 32 shots in his last tuneup game against the Czech Republic, Taylor Gauthier explains what he has to do to earn the starter role.

“Work hard every time I step on the ice, make sure my compete level is at an all-time high, show the coaches that I have what it takes to play at this level, and give the team the best chance to win that I can.”

The 17-year-old Gauthier, who will get a look at the starter position for Prince George this upcoming season after the club placed Tavin Grant on waivers last week, also competed at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge in the Peace region last year for Canada White.

“When you keep progressing with Team Canada, it’s going to mean a little bit more every time,” Gauthier says.

“Instead of three teams, there is only one so it’s that much more of an honour to think that instead of six goalies, I’m one of the two that were selected to wear the maple leaf so it’s a great honour.”

Canada begins its quest for the Gretzky Hlinka Cup tonight in Edmonton when they take on Switzerland.