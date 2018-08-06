Prince George will host to 106th annual British Columbia Northern Exhibition in a couple weeks.

The event brings rural and urban communities on northern BC together, showcasing the history and celebrating the contribution and significance of rural life.

So what can you expect this year?

“The Presidents Choice SuperDogs, about 40 percent of them actually are rescue dogs, they come in and they do agility courses, so that’s our new event,” explains General Manager Aimee Alspaugh.

“Then we have our Heavy Horse, our rodeo which includes barrel racing and team roping, and our midway.”

Making a return is the firefighter games. They were cancelled last year due to the record-breaking wildfires across the province. They will run Saturday and Sunday during the fair.

While this is a chance to celebrate and showcase the north, Alspaugh says people from outside the region also get in on the fun.

“People are coming in from out of the region for our Heavy Horse and the barrel racing and team roping, and for those coming in to enjoy the fair is definitely just regional.”

The Fall Fair runs August 16 to 19. The full schedule is available here.

BCNE featuring MotoCross! We have loads of events this year, so visit our website for the whole schedule or visit our facebook page!https://t.co/nENiSFQRAzhttps://t.co/qp3pWhLPmH pic.twitter.com/ALcFeD9dCs — Prince George BCNE (@PGBCNE) July 9, 2018