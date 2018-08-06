The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation order due to the Purvis Lake wildfire. The order was issued at 7pm Sunday, August 5.

This is in effect for Purvis Lake, Tchentlo Lake and the Tchentlo Forest Service Road, and south of Nation Lakes Park to the intersection of the Leo Creek FSR and the Driftwood FSR. The order does not affect the Driftwood FSR, which has been closed by the BC Wildfire Service to protect public safety.

Residents in these areas must leave immediately. The RDBN lists you should close all windows and doors, shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers, latch gates but do not lock, take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys, etc.) only if they are immediately available, and take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Anyone with questions about Emergency Social Services is asked to contact the RDBN or Emergency Management BC.