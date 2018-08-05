The Canadian Forces SkyHawks Parachute team were one of a few representing the Canadian military at this year’s Vanderhoof International Airshow.

“For international airshows, we do the Canadian and US anthems, so with that, we also have two 500 square foot flags that we jump in, a Canadian flag and the US flag; then after that our formations would come in behind,” explains Warrant Officer Mike Dwyer.

Currently, the SkyHawks are in the fifth week of the ‘western swing’ that has seen them do shows in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and B.C.

The Vanderhoof show is one Dwyer says is always special because of how intimate they can get.

“You get that hometown feeling compared to what you would in a big city. Big cities are just as cool but you feel that ‘at home’ kind of feeling so it’s very good for us. It’s one of the highlights of the job, we get to travel the country and get into places you normally wouldn’t go.”

This trip for the SkyHawks will wrap up after two more shows, in Penticton and Abbotsford, before heading home for a short break.