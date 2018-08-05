The NorthBreast Passage Dragon Boat team has donated $2,500 to the Prince George Hospice Society.

NorthBreast Dragon Boat President Barbara Old says the Hospice Society is a group near and dear to their hearts.

“Our primary group is breast cancer survivors and unfortunately over the years many of our members have actually died from their breast cancer and have used the facilities at the hospice.”

Old says they make a donation each year, usually to Hospice, using some of the money made up from fundraising efforts and donations to NorthBreast throughout the year.