RCMP are remaining optimistic about finding leads in a three decade old case.

The Jack family were last heard from during August 2nd, 1989 when the father, Ronnie, called his mother in the Burns Lake area.

It’s believed Ronnie, his wife Doreen and children nine-year-old Russell and four-year-old Ryan, departed from their home in Prince George on Strathcona, never to be seen again.

The Serious Crime investigators would like to hear from an individual who reached out to them during the investigation.

This person was communicating with police by telephone and mail through a third party.

“We would like to speak to this individual in order to gain greater clarity and insight into the information that was provided,” says Staff Sergeant Kent MacNeill, in charge of the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Section. “Every bit of information we receive has the potential to further this investigation.”

“The disappearance of the Jack family has greatly impacted many for nearly three decades, but none more than their family and friends,” says Cpl. Craig Douglass, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP. “Having information about what may have happened to the Jack family must weight heavy on anyone with it. Please come forward and help provide some much needed answers to this mystery.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the RCMP (250)561-3300 or Crime Stoppers 1(800)222-8477.