Smoke has ruled the Vanderhoof skies for 10 straight days!

Strong winds and a low-pressure system coming from the west have continued to push wildfire smoke over the northern capital, predominantly from new fires in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, keeping the special air quality statement in effect.

Environment Canada believes it could stay the same over the BC Day long weekend.

However, Meteorologist Cindy Yu says the forecast is calling for some thunderstorms, including a 40% chance on Sunday.

“Even though there are some instabilities, there could be the odd thunderstorm, but generally speaking, the severity is not as high as the last couple of days. So that should help terms of lessening the chances of triggering new fires.”

The #AirQuality Health Index app helps you limit health risks due to #wildfire smoke. Download for Android or iPhone now: https://t.co/myECHdQaDj #AQHI pic.twitter.com/CM8r2ljuda — Environment Canada (@environmentca) August 3, 2018

Yu adds the dull weather isn’t expected to last the long weekend though, saying above normal temperatures are also on the horizon.

“We’re seeing a high of 26 degrees for Sunday, and on Monday, there’s an air mass over Northern BC that will stabilize again and we’re expecting mostly sunny weather with the afternoon hovering the high 20s.”

BC Day Monday is calling for a high of 27 degrees and sunny skies, which will translate well into next week, getting into the 30s by Wednesday.