The sun peaks through smoke coming from the Nadina Lake wildfire | Nadina Lake Lodge/Facebook

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued three new evacuation alerts Thursday night.

The first Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area including the Silver Hilton Lodge and the Babine River, including portions of the Thomlison Creek and Sletgyote River.

The second Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area including Purvis Lake, to Tchentlo Lake, the Tchentlo Forest Service Road (FSR), and Driftwood FSR south of Nation Lakes Park to the intersection of the Leo Creek FSR.

The third Evacuation Alert is in effect for the Binto Wo FSR east to Holy Cross Cabin Lake FSR and Paddle Hill FSR north to Francois Lake and south to above the Binta Main FSR.

The RDBN has also expanded the Evacuation Alert area for the Nadina Lake Fire, located 60 kilometres south of Houston.

It is now in effect for East of Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Morice-Own FSR and Ootsa Nadina Road, South of Tagetochlain Lake and the Nadina FSR/Morice-Owen FSR intersection to Andrews Bay FSR, Shelfords FSR and Horseshoe Hookup FSR.

The alert was expanded to prepare residents to evacuate their premises if found necessary.

Those impacted will be given as much warning as possible, however, conditions may change rapidly and residents may receive limited notice.

If you require assistance in regards to livestock or need any questions answered, please contact the RDBN at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.

Evacuation alert tips include:

Locate all family members and neighboring residents, tell everyone

Gather essential items such as clothes, medication, valuables, etc

Prepare to move children, the elderly, and livestock in a timely manner

If possible, arrange accommodations for your family

For additional evacuation tips from the Province of BC, click here.

– with files from Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now