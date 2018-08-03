Trade war threats are continuing to subdue global markets to end the trading week.

Donald Trump’s tariff tirade against China is enough to outweigh the Apple boom that started yesterday when the company became the first in history to be valuated at $1 trillion.

Investors will also be looking to a July US jobs report today to see if and how the trade war between the US and everyone else is affecting the country’s workers. Although analysts suggest the job market hasn’t been hit just yet.

The volatility of crude prices continue as US oil pushed up to 69.12 a barrel after sliding below 68 dollars yesterday.

The Loonie is climbing to 76.92 cents US.

Aimia is looking to Canadian airliner Porter to partner with in 2020 when it’s Air Canada partnership ends. This comes after talks broke down between the Aeroplan-owner and Air Canada hours before an over $200 million bid from the airliner to buy the reward system expired.