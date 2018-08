WATCH:

Saturday marks the return of the Vanderhoof International Airshow.

The Warbirds will return and this year will be joined by some of the Canadian Military.

“We do have the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, we have the Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Team, and the CF-18 Demonstration Team.”

– VH Airshow Society Co-Chair Tom Bulmer

A bus of people is travelling over 7,000 miles return from the United States to see the show.