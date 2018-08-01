A pair of Northern BC wildfires continues to be problematic for fire crews.

The Chutanli Lake wildfire near Vanderhoof continues to expand after it was reported at 140 hectares on Tuesday.

“The Chutanli Lake wildfire is estimated at 800 hectares, there was some growth yesterday due to winds and dry, hot temperatures,” says Forrest Tower, Fire Information Officer with the Prince George Fire Centre.

He adds crews should be getting a much-needed assist from Mother Nature.

“We did get some rain on the fire and we are looking to get even more rain today, hopefully, that does happen and that will really help with the crew’s progress.”

Twenty-two firefighters, two helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are on-scene.

In addition, the Shovel Lake Wildfire near Fraser Lake is the largest northern out-of-control blaze in BC according to the Northwest Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer, Brian Hernden says fire crews caught a break on Tuesday as the fire didn’t grow, despite the conditions.

“So yesterday we didn’t see any extreme growth and we’re still estimating it to be around five thousand hectares, we have 101 firefighters, 33 pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters.”

Similar to the Chutanli Lake blaze, they too are expecting some cooperation from the skies above.

“This afternoon we’re expecting to see moderate winds but we are expecting a thundershower so we may erratic winds increase fire behavior.”

Both areas are under an Evacuation Alert.

A Smokey Skies Bulletin is still in effect and has been for the entire province the past eight days.