A wildfire near Vanderhoof has intensified according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Chutanli Lake Fire was 140 hectares in size to begin yesterday but has now grown to 736 hectares.

The blaze was first discovered on Sunday and no structures are threatened at this time.

An Evacuation Alert for the area is in effect.

Twenty-two firefighters, two helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are being used to battle the blaze.