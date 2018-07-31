UPDATE – 4PM:

Power has been restored to more than 600 BC Hydro customers in Fort St. James.

The areas of concern range from West of Mowbay Road to North of Kring Road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BC Hydro is experiencing a power outage in Fort St. James this afternoon.

As of 1:30PM, more than 600 customers have been left in the dark, listed in the areas West of Mowbay Road and North of Kring Road.

Crews are on-scene investigating the cause of this incident.

There’s no word yet on when power is expected to be restored.

