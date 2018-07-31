The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a fire just south of Vanderhoof.

A 140 hectare fire is burning 10 kilometres west of Chutanli Lake causing a stretch of the Kluskus Service Road to be shut down.

“It’s pretty active and it’s unsafe for crews to be there. There are no communities or structures nearby so we aren’t going to impact the safety of our crews. We are just going to monitor it and go day by day,” Amanda Reynolds, Prince George Fire Centre.

Smoke is visible from surrounding communities but none are being threatened at this time.