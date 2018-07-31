The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and the BC Wildfire Service are co-hosting two public meetings about the Shovel Lake wildfire.

Information and answers will be provided regarding both the fire and the evacuation alert.

The Shovel Lake blaze has grown to 5,000 hectares in size and remains active, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It is zero-percent contained with almost 100 firefighters, seven helicopters, and more than 30 pieces of heavy equipment working to contain the flames.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, Shovel Lake is currently sitting as the largest in the province listed as ‘out-of-control.’

The first meeting will be held at the Stellaquo New Hall (Stellat’en Community Hall) on the Stellat’en Reserve.

It will be Tuesday, July 31, with doors opening at 5:30pm and a presentation at 6pm.

The second is at the Island Gospel Fellowship Church gymnasium in Burns Lake. It will be hosted Wednesday, August 1, with doors opening at 5:30pm and a presentation at 6pm.

More information about the public meetings is available by contacting the RDBN directly.