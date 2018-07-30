An incident over the weekend in Jasper National Park has led to the arrest of a Prince George woman.

Before 1PM on Sunday, Alexis Romanuik was found by Alberta RCMP, with the help of Parks Canada Search-and-Rescue after resisting arrest and disappearing into the wilderness off Highway 93.

On Saturday night, Jasper RCMP responded to a suspicious person complaint involving the 24-year-old and an unknown man.

He was found shortly after fleeing the scene and was immediately put into custody.

A police dog was also used to help find Romanuik as Mounties state the main concern was for her safety.

No other details are being released at this time.

We’ve reached out to Alberta RCMP for comment and more information, but they’ve yet to respond.