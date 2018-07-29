Premier John Horgan speaks at 15th BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George | Jeff Slack, My PG Now

Prince George – Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris and C3 Alliance Corp. have announced an agreement to host, manage, and operate the BC Natural Resources Forum.

It is the largest multi-sector resource conference in western Canada and a major contributor to the northern BC economy. President and CEO of C3 Alliance, Dan Jepsen, says this gives the region a chance to show what it’s all about.

“It’s allowing Prince George and the north to really shine and showcase the vital importance of the resource sector and the commitment that northerners have to contribute to the positive economy in British Columbia.”

The 2018 Forum was the most successful in its history, attracting 925 delegates, 47 speakers, and 70 exhibitors. Jepsen says it is impressive to be able to host the event locally.

“The tendency is people want to go to hot places not Prince George so we’re delighted to see we were at less than 200 delegates five years ago, and we’re approaching 1,000 delegates that come to Prince George and have a really, really great time.”

The 16th annual BC Natural Resources Forum will be hosted January 22nd – 24th, 2019, at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre.

